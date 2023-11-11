Fatal crash on I-95 Express Lanes in Stafford County; Police seek driver

A man is dead following a crash on the E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
The crash occurred about 4 p.m. near the Stafford exit, milepost 140
Virginia State Police said they need help piecing together what happened.
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with the fatal crash that occurred Saturday (Nov. 11), in Stafford County.
Master Trooper J. Fletcher is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:08 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 140-mile marker. A 2005 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on I-95 in the right lane when it suddenly ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, and overturned. An adult male passenger in the Nissan was ejected and died at the scene due to his injuries. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.
The driver is believed to be a Hispanic adult male. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Master Trooper J. Fletcher at 804-750-8778 or email [email protected].