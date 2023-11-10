Election Recap: Stafford County Senate Districts

The General Election in Virginia on Tuesday, November 7, saw changes in representation for the State Senate.

This was the first election held under newly drawn political districts by the Virginia State Supreme Court in 2021.

Here is the list of winners in Stafford County:

Virginia State Senate — Elections every four years

District 29 (Central Prince William County, Woodbridge, North Stafford)

Winner: Jeremy McPike (D)

McPike has served in the state senate since 2016. He defeated Republican Nikki Rattray Baldwin by 12 points. The majority of this district is made up of Prince William County residents.

District 27 (Central Staford County, Fredericksburg, portion of Spotsylvania County)

Winner: Tara A. Durant (R)

Durant will move from the House of Delegates, where she was elected to serve in 2021, to the state senate. Durant beat Democrat Joel Griffin by two points. Independent Monica Gary, a Stafford County Supervisor, also ran for the seat. She received about five percent of the vote.

We’ll have more election recap information regarding the House of Delegates and Board of County Supervisors soon.