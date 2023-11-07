Woman faces charges after police chase on I-95

Stafford sheriff’s office: “A Mechanicsville woman trying to outrun the police found herself stuck between a rock and a hard place (or a police car and a Jersey wall) when the chase ended on I-95 in Stafford County yesterday afternoon.”

“On November 6th at 1:11 p.m. Deputy M.A. Holub was traveling northbound on I-95 near Warrenton Road in his marked patrol car when a Nissan Rogue drove past him on the shoulder at a high rate of speed. Deputy Holub activated his emergency equipment, but the Rogue refused to stop, accelerating to over 118 mph and weaving through traffic.”