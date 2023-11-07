Sonia De Los Santos, The Legendary Ingramettes to perform at the Hylton

Hylton Performing Arts Center: Two performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center near Manassas.

The first is a family-friendly show featuring Mexican singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos on November 18. The second is a holiday and gospel music concert by The Legendary Ingramettes on December 3.

Sonia De Los Santos

“Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist Sonia De Los Santos brings her uplifting voice and soulful sound to families of all backgrounds. While playing guitar and jarana jarocha, Sonia performs songs in English and Spanish from her three albums: Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents’ Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner), ¡Alegría!, and Esperanza.”

“A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Santos has been hailed by Billboard as “one of the Latin Children’s music artists you should know.” Her big-hearted message—fused with Latin American rhythms and North American folk traditions—is sure to make the entire family smile and dance throughout her Hylton Family Series debut. (Recommended for ages 4 to 10).”

Saturday, November 18 at 11 a.m.

Tickets: $15

Gregory Family Theater

The Legendary Ingramettes

“Celebrate the holiday season with one of Virginia’s premier gospel ensembles, The Legendary Ingramettes, as they sing their family favorites at the Hylton Center. Richmond’s “first family of gospel,” was formed six decades ago by “Mama” Maggie Ingram, who found inspiration in Black gospel male quartets of the 1940s and 50s. With her harmonizing singers, Ingram broke new ground with her female-driven quartet.”

“Now led by Ingram’s daughter Reverend Almeta Ingram-Miller, granddaughter Cheryl Maroney Yancey, daughter-in-law Carrie Jackson, and goddaughter Valerie Stewart, The Legendary Ingramettes bring a concert of soulful song sprinkled with uplifting Christmas music.”