ARTfactory Rooftop Productions brings a holiday classic to Wind River Theater

ARTfactory: “ARTfactory Rooftop Productions is bringing the holiday classic, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas to the newly named Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory.”

“Based on the 1954 Paramount picture film of the same name, features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

Veterans Bob Wallace (Christopher Anderson) and Phil Davis (Alan Pierce) have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a singing duo, the Haynes sisters (Jessi Shull and Rebekah Raze) en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander, General Waverly (Scott Pierce).”

“Featuring well-known standards including ‘Blue Skies,’ ‘I Love A Piano,’ ‘How Deep Is the Ocean’ and the title song, White Christmas.”

“Rounding out the cast are Andrew Morin, Talya Conroy, Ruby McCollum, Pam Gordet, Stephanie Blakely, Michael Gordon, Alyse Pollock, Deb Hansen, Suzette Farnum, Ricardo Padilla, Noah Nicoletti, Jason Robinson, Michaela Tinker, Julianna Gedney, Savannah Lagana, Heather Tinker, Rachel Fortin-Brito, Christine Maxted, Hilary Pierce, Charlynn Mills, Autumn Walton, Minnie Conroy, Natalie Tinker, and Katie Pierce.”

“Directed by Vincent Worthington, with musical direction by Ahryel Tinker, and choreography by Shania Duane, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas opens on Saturday, November 25 and runs through Sunday, December 10.”

“Performances will be held in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., with a special performance on Saturday, November 25 at 2 p.m.”

“Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the ARTfactory at 703-330-2787.”