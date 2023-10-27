The Worries of Rock Hill Residents

As Howard Rudat, candidate for the Stafford Board of Supervisors representing the Rock Hill District, has been talking to the residents of Rock Hill over the last several months, he has been hearing from many people who aren’t currently happy.

Their top two issues have been consistent: First, they are upset that there was a costly legal settlement in which the Board of Supervisors agreed to pay a $500,000 fine to the Trump Department of Justice along with untold additional legal fees and time spent by the County staff gathering data for the investigation, time they weren’t supporting County needs, all stemming from the development of a Muslim cemetery in the Rock Hill District. Crystal Vanuch, the sitting supervisor, hasn’t even apologized, let alone paid any money back to the county. Rudat states that under his watch, he would never put the county in such a precarious legal position or negative spotlight.

Second, residents are not being heard. “She [Crystal Vanuch] doesn’t respond to our emails or return our phone calls. It’s like once she decided to run for Congress last year, she forgot about us people in Stafford,” said Richard C.

Rudat says Rock Hill residents have a right to be concerned. As an example, he points out that because recurring county costs were paid using one-time federal money, the county plans to use revenue from the Meals Tax to cover the recurring costs in future years. Per County Resolution R21-127, 100% of revenue from the Meals Tax is dedicated to Stafford County Public Schools. This Meals Tax generates over $1,000,000 annually and that money is being siphoned away from the schools to pay other county bills. Again, Rudat points out that under his watch, there will be a well-constructed county budget that has no “Rob Peter to pay Paul” provisions.

Rudat notes that residents are pleased to learn that he has 30 years of experience in the Army and another 14 years as a local business owner in Stafford. Rock Hill residents are confident that he will keep communities safe, fund schools, and bring new businesses to Stafford so everyone can enjoy calling Stafford home.