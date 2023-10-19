Opinion: Prince William Supervisors hurt small businesses, then gave themselves a raise

I’m Nelson Head, owner of Dixie Bones

The Prince William County Supervisors are up for re-election this year.

As part of the campaign, the challengers and I have visited more than a hundred restaurants throughout the county. There they learned firsthand what happened when the meals tax forced restaurants to add a collective $35 million of new charges to their checks. Not surprisingly, their customers found the food suddenly too expensive, and they stopped coming in.

They heard from servers how their tips fell by half. They saw empty dining rooms, skeleton crews, and managers and owners disheartened by the struggle to survive. They listened to customers angry over having to pay yet another tax and this one for simply eating out.

These challengers know they must end the Meals Tax if our restaurants are to survive.

In the other case, only odious, meanspirited persons would attack the livelihood of small, popular restaurants and their employees and then reward themselves with a 70% pay raise. But that is exactly what incumbent supervisors did.

Well, at least these guys can still afford to eat in a restaurant if they dare to show their face.

These incumbents expect us to believe that they gave the meals tax money to schools when anyone can plainly see the $30 million of tax money sitting idle and unused in a surplus account in the county’s coffers.

This crop of self-serving supervisors, masquerading as Democrats protecting the little guy, is way, way past their sell-by dates.

We can fix this.

Please go to endmealstax.com to meet the new supervisors who will clean up this mess.

Voting is already underway. So please go to the polls and vote for candidates who will Save Our Restaurants.

Nelson Head

Founder, Dixie Bones BBQ

Woodbridge