Prince William

Game Stop employee stabs customer at Potomac Mills, police said

By Uriah Kiser
Potomac Mills mall at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.
Lee
Lee

Prince William police: “Aggravated Malicious Wounding – On October 18 at 2:05PM, officers responded to Game Stop located in Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Cl. in Woodbridge (22192), to investigate a fight. The investigation revealed the victim, 30-year-old man and a patron of the store, and an employee, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.”

“During the encounter, the accused retrieved a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the upper body. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The accused initially left the store before returning where he was detained without further incident. No additional injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Xavior Robert Lee COURTNEY, was arrested.

Arrested on October 18:

  • Xavior Robert Lee COURTNEY, 28, of [redacted] in Washington, DC
  • Charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
  • Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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