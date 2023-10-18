Supervisor to hold pet festival at Chinn Library

Press release: “Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye again invites animal lovers to Barktoberfest, a celebration of Prince William County’s (PWC) furriest residents. This year, the event is being held in conjunction with the Chinn Regional Library Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, 22192.”

“Attendees can connect with local resources and service providers for pets, and learn how they can get involved in animal advocacy efforts ranging from volunteering at the shelter or dog park to fostering opportunities. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome at the event, and costumes are encouraged in the spirit of the season. Barktoberfest will feature:”

Animal adoptions

Pet-friendly photo booth

Dog agility course

Free treats, tennis balls, & other giveaways

Resources & services for pet owners

Ways to support animal welfare in PWC

“Exhibitors include the PWC Animal Shelter, PWC SPCA, PWC Dogs (the volunteer group for K9 Gunner Dog Park), Dapper Chap Cofee, Dirty Dogs Mobile Grooming, Feisty Dog Xchange, Mr. Woof Dog Care, Squishy Face Crew of Virginia, Petsuites of Manassas, Operation Paws for Homes and Wagging Warriors.”

“Additionally, the Chinn Fall Festival will offer a range of children’s activities, a petting zoo, crafts, music, food trucks and a used book sale. Seals on Wheels, the PWC Circuit Court Clerk’s mobile service center, will also be there offering services such as the filing of applications for marriage licenses and notaries.”