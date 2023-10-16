Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures at mile markers 121-122 for milling, paving, and pavement patching.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure to install overhead signs for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Monday?–?Thursday,?9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 140–142. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Tuesday?–?Friday,?9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139–141. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures with intermittent traffic stops at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, Midnight – 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30 min. intervals, 4:30 a.m. – All lanes open.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 140 (Courthouse Road): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All lanes open except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday?–?Wednesday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m.?Single lane closure for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17): Monday?–?Thursday,?9 p.m. – 10 a.m.?and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

9 p.m. – Single lane closed, 10 p.m. – Two lanes closed, 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open. Single lane remains closed. 10 a.m. – All lanes open except Friday, when all lanes reopen by 6 a.m.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramps Closure & Detour: Monday – Thursday, 11 p.m. – 4 a.m. Both I-95 southbound off-ramps to Route 17 to Warrenton and to Falmouth will close each evening with a detour for construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. Drivers will be detoured to exit 136/Centreport Parkway to Route 1 to return to Route 17 Business/Route 17 or use alternate route depending on your destination.

Exit 118 (Thornburg):Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures at mile marker 119. Maintenance at the bridge over the Po River.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for paving at several locations between mile markers 111-108. Paving work will close the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area at mile marker 107 on two evenings starting Sunday, Oct. 15. Read the release here.

City of Fredericksburg: Route 1 and Route 3: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures. Travelers may encounter brief overnight delays and a temporary rough ride on Route 1 and Route 3 in the City of Fredericksburg as crews mill and pave the road and freshen lane markings. Work will be underway on Sunday through Thursday evenings, ending early Friday mornings. Work is expected to be underway through late October.

Stafford County: Route 1: Sunday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Pavement work. Mobile operation on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Layhill Road and Route 17.

Route 17: Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pothole repair. Mobile operation with single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road): Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Pavement marking on Route 610 between Mine Road and Joshua Road. Westbound lane closures are permitted 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Eastbound lane closures permitted 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Austin Ridge Drive. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Old Courthouse Road: Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near Park and Ride commuter lots with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Construction for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Truslow Road: Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure near I-95 overpass with one-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew. Paving. Construction for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Stafford County and King George County: Route 218 (White Oak Road/Caledon Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crew will direct alternating, one-way traffic on Route 218 (White Oak Road) between Route 604 (Belle Plains Road) in Stafford and Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) in King George County for a safety improvement project.

Spotsylvania County: Route 3 Westbound: Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Mobile lane closures for pavement markings on Route 3 westbound between Bragg Road and Chewing Road.

Route 17 Southbound: Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Guardrail repair with flagging crew on Route 17 southbound near Route 2.

Gordon Road Park and Ride: The Gordon Road Park and Ride commuter lot remains open for use, with section A closed for resurfacing. View a map of the lot sections. Sections B, C and D are open after the completion of resurfacing. Read the release.

Southpoint Parkway: Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving on Southpoint Parkway between Route 208 and Route 1.

Route 607 (Guinea Station Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pothole patching between Route 1 and Caroline County line. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pothole patching between Route 1 and Hickory Ridge Road. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

—Virginia Department of Transportation