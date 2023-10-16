Man, 19, rages, kills father, police said

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation – On October 16 at 1:27AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 5600 block of Shannon Ct in [Dale City] (22193) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old man, and his adult son, identified as the accused, were involved in a physical altercation. Police initially received a call regarding the accused destroying property inside the home and possibly being under the influence of an unknown narcotic. When officers arrived at the home, the accused was observed unclothed and actively assaulting another individual, later determined to be his father.”

“Officers challenged the accused, who initially ignored commands and continued to assault his father before briefly retreating further into the home. At one point, the accused reemerged and exited the residence, where he advanced toward officers in an agitated state and grabbed the vest of a K-9 officer.”

“The officer’s K-9 was deployed and bit the accused, who was then subsequently detained by additional officers. The accused sustained minor injuries from the apprehension and was treated at an area hospital before being released to police custody. The K-9 handler was not injured.”

“The father was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma sustained during the altercation with his son. The investigation further determined the accused had also assaulted his mother, a 52-year-old woman, during the altercation. No other injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Juan PINA-ORITZ, was arrested.”

Arrested on October 16:

Juan PINA-ORITZ, 19, of the 5600 block of Shannon Ct in [Dale City]

Charged with murder, assault & battery on a LEO, and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified: