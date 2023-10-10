Prince William Police Department: “Murder Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Following the notification of a next-of-kin, police are announcing the identity of the victim killed in a stabbing that occurred at the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane in [Dale City] on October 6. The victim, Jeremy David LEWIS, 43, of Dumfries, was fatally stabbed inside the apartment following an altercation with an acquaintance. The acquaintance was previously arrested following the incident.”

“Identified: The deceased was identified as Jeremy David LEWIS, 43, of Dumfries. Arrested on October 6: [Mugshot now Attached] Joi Camille STORR, 41, of 14329 Wrangler Lane, #12, in Woodbridge. Charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”