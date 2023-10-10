Prince William Police Department: “Murder Investigation *VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Following the notification of a next-of-kin, police are announcing the identity of the victim killed in a stabbing that occurred at the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane in [Dale City] on October 6. The victim, Jeremy David LEWIS, 43, of Dumfries, was fatally stabbed inside the apartment following an altercation with an acquaintance. The acquaintance was previously arrested following the incident.”
“Identified: The deceased was identified as Jeremy David LEWIS, 43, of Dumfries. Arrested on October 6: [Mugshot now Attached] Joi Camille STORR, 41, of 14329 Wrangler Lane, #12, in Woodbridge. Charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”
“Murder Investigation [Previously Released] – On October 6 at 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the Dale Forest Apartments located in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane in [Dale City] to investigate an injured person call. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 43-year-old man, inside the apartment suffering from a laceration to the upper body. Fire and rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The investigation revealed while inside the apartment the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused cut the victim before fleeing the apartment. The accused later contacted emergency services prompting police to respond to the apartment. While investigating the incident, officers located the accused in the Caton Hill Road area where they took her into custody without incident. Both parties were known to one another. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Joi Camille STORR, was arrested.”