Dollar Tree desperado caught in Woodbridge

Prince William Police Department: “Armed Robberies *ARREST – On October 6, the suspect sought in connection to three separate armed robberies that were reported to have occurred across the county between September 14 and September 22, was arrested. The investigations revealed the suspect entered the Dollar Tree, located at 5275 Waterway Drive in [Montclair], and the Dollar General located at 13215 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge, where he brandished a firearm towards an employee before demanding money from the registers. The suspect fled prior to police arrival at the businesses.

While investigating the incidents, detectives determined the suspect was also involved in a third robbery reported to have occurred at the CVS located at 7500 Centreville Road in Manassas on September 14. While inside the business, the suspect brandished a firearm towards the employee before taking money and fleeing. On October 5, detectives identified the suspect involved in all three robberies and following the investigation, obtained warrants for his arrest. On October 6, the accused, identified as Brandon Lewis GILLIAM, was located in the Manassas area and taken into custody without incident. The investigation into the robbery at the Dollar General continues as detectives attempt to identify the second suspect involved in the incident. Arrested on October 6: [No Photo Available] Brandon Lewis GILLIAM, 27, of no fixed address. Charged with 3 counts of robbery, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of abduction. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 22 at 8:48 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree located at 5275 Waterway Drive in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man brandished a firearm at employees and demanded money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store and getting into a waiting dark-colored sedan. No shots were fired during the incident.”

“Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 20 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General located at 13215 Occoquan Road in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two masked men entered the store where one of the men brandished a firearm at the service counter and demanded money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a dark-colored four door sedan. Minor injuries were reported. The suspects were described as a black male wearing a blue/green bandana head wrap, a black face mask, a black/white ADIDAS sweatshirt, black jeans, white gloves, and black shoes; and an unknown race male wearing a black ski-style mask, a navy-colored sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves, black shoes, and carrying a grey backpack.”

“Armed Robbery – On October 9 at 1:01 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 12417 Cape Cod Court in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man was at the service counter purchasing an item, when he produced a firearm before grabbing money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the store on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. No injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a black male. Suspect Description: A black male, approximately 6’0, with a medium build. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red bandana across his face, plaid style underwear, black pants, grey/black gloves, and black shoes.”

“Abduction | Domestic Related – On October 7 at 4:45 a.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic dispute that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 10200 block of Irongate Way in Manassas earlier that morning. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old woman, who was holding her infant boy in her arms, was involved in a verbal altercation with a family member, identified as the accused, that escalated. During the encounter, the accused took the victim’s phone and went outside of the residence where the victim followed. While outside, the accused broke the victim’s phone, and struck her multiple times. The accused then prevented the victim from re-entering the residence and when she attempted to flag down a passing motorist, the accused grabbed her and pulled her towards the parking lot. As the victim began to yell for help, the accused grabbed her neck and upon releasing her, the accused kicked the victim several times. Shortly after, the parties separated, and the accused left the area. The victim gathered the children and went to the hospital where they determined her injuries were non-life threatening and the children were unharmed. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the accused, identified as Argenis CORDOVA JIMENEZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from December 2022]

Argenis CORDOVA JIMENEZ, 29, of the 10200 block of Irongate Way in Manassas. Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7, 183lbs., with black hair and black eyes. Wanted for abduction, strangulation, domestic assault & battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, destruction of property, and grand larceny.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On October 7 at 3:52 p.m., officers responded to the 13400 block of Delaney Road in Woodbridge to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed shots were fired in the above area before two men were seen running towards Kraft Court. No injuries or property damage were reported. While checking the area, officers located shell casings near the shoulder of the roadway between Kenyon Court and Kraft Court.”

“Commercial Burglary – On October 7 at 9:03 a.m. officers responded to the Tobacco King located at 3930 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed an unknown man forced entry into the business through the front door which was found damaged. While inside the business, the suspect took money and vape products before fleeing the store. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black face mask, a black jacket, carrying a grey backpack, black jeans, and black

shoes.”

“Attempted Commercial Burglary – On October 7 at 7:17 a.m., officers responded to All Shooters Tactical located at 3310 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the business, officers observed the front glass door was shattered. Video surveillance revealed a white male wearing all black clothing used a hammer to smash the front glass door and attempt to make entry into the business. The suspect fled after he was unable to make entry into the business.”

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On October 7, detectives responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge earlier that morning. The investigation revealed the victim, a 19-year-old man, was at the above location with an acquaintance, identified as the accused, when the accused the accused wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and sexually assaulted the victim. At some point during the encounter, the victim was able to separate from the accused and fled the residence. Officers were in the area at the time and were flagged down shortly after the encounter. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Alejandro PIEDRAS PADILLA, was arrested. Arrested on October 7: Alejandro PIEDRAS PADILLA, 41, of 13974 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. Charged with 1count of strangulation and 2 counts of forcible sodomy. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm – On October 6 at 2:22 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4900 block of Lombard Lane in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a resident of the home, later identified as the accused, was involved in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance, a 36-year-old woman, that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused struck the victim and a physical altercation ensued before another resident of the home intervened and separated both parties. A short time later, the victim and three other adult occupants of the home were outside of the residence when the accused came outside brandishing a firearm towards them. At some point during the encounter, one of the men took the firearm from the accused who then went back inside the residence while police were contacted. The victim reported minor injuries. At no point during the encounter were any shots fired. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Nickia Marie HEBB, was arrested. Arrested on October 6: Nickia Marie HEBB, 39, of the 4900 block of Lombard Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with 4 counts of brandishing and 1 count of assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”