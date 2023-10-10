Call to Action: Fall clean ups planned around area

Greetings, Prince William – It’s Fall Cleanup Season, and we have several opportunities where families who love the environment can get together to help beautify the community:

Join Leopold’s Preserve, Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District and Bull Run Mountains Conservancy for the 4th Annual Pond Cleanup October 14, 9am-12pm at Leopold’s Preserve. All ages welcome! No previous experience or tools required; grabbers and trash bags will be provided. Be prepared to work outside to get dirty, bring along a water bottle, and a smile. Waterproof boots/shoes that go up past the ankle are encouraged. Volunteers will walk the edges of the pond collecting trash and debris to prevent it from running into the Broad Run. Please meet at the Green Bay Street cul-de-sac, at approximately 16051 Green Bay Street, Haymarket. Carpooling is encouraged. Please visit https://bit.ly/3rER2PD to learn more.

and for the October 14, 9am-12pm at Leopold’s Preserve. All ages welcome! No previous experience or tools required; grabbers and trash bags will be provided. Be prepared to work outside to get dirty, bring along a water bottle, and a smile. Waterproof boots/shoes that go up past the ankle are encouraged. Volunteers will walk the edges of the pond collecting trash and debris to prevent it from running into the Broad Run. Please meet at the Green Bay Street cul-de-sac, at approximately 16051 Green Bay Street, Haymarket. Carpooling is encouraged. Please visit https://bit.ly/3rER2PD to learn more. The awesome folks at Friends of the Occoquan are holding their annual Fall River Cleanup October 14, 9am-12pm at various sites in Prince William and Fairfax County. It’s family friendly and you’ll feel great as you help make these places beautiful again for all to enjoy! Preregistration is recommended, please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the list of sites. Please email [email protected] with volunteer names, selected site and check-in time.

are holding their annual October 14, 9am-12pm at various sites in Prince William and Fairfax County. It’s family friendly and you’ll feel great as you help make these places beautiful again for all to enjoy! Preregistration is recommended, please visit www.friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the list of sites. Please email with volunteer names, selected site and check-in time. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is also hosting a Cleanup of Little Bull Run October 14, 9am-12pm. All ages welcome! If you have cleanup supplies such as gloves, vests, grabbers, etc., you’re welcome to bring them with you. Refreshments and free t-shirts will be available! Parking is available at Bull Run Middle School, 6308 Catharpin Road, Gainesville 20155. Please email [email protected] to sign up and learn more.

is also hosting a 14, 9am-12pm. All ages welcome! If you have cleanup supplies such as gloves, vests, grabbers, etc., you’re welcome to bring them with you. Refreshments and free t-shirts will be available! Parking is available at Bull Run Middle School, 6308 Catharpin Road, Gainesville 20155. Please email to sign up and learn more. The Town of Dumfries is holding a Town Cleanup event to remove litter from various locations around Dumfries on October 21, 8:30am-12pm at 17757 Main Street. Volunteers age 18+ welcome, volunteers under 18 are welcome to volunteer with a parent. It’s a great family-friendly event which will help beautify this historic town! All cleanup supplies will be provided; please consider bringing a reusable water bottle. Please visit https://bit.ly/48E96Ka to sign up, email [email protected] for more information.

Other opportunities:

Matt, a local resident in his 90s, served in WWII, but mobility issues threatened to limit his ability to make crucial medical appointments. Thanks to our VETS program, this widowed veteran can get a ride to the doctor and has made new friends with the volunteers. You can be a part of this program as a Volunteer Driver for Volunteer Prince William , taking veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, etc.! Drivers age 21+ are needed on weekdays, and schedules are flexible with most rides done between 8:30am-3pm. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation and friendship to veterans and spouses who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation .

for , taking veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, etc.! Drivers age 21+ are needed on weekdays, and schedules are flexible with most rides done between 8:30am-3pm. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation and friendship to veterans and spouses who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from . ACTS has kicked off Share the Bounty , their annual Thanksgiving program which provides Thanksgiving meals for their clients! Donations can be dropped off through November 17 at ACTS Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026. Donations of mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, canned veggies, cornbread/muffin mix, pumpkin pie/fruit filling, etc. are needed. Volunteers will also be needed! What a terrific way to celebrate the season, to make a holiday meal possible for food insecure families! Please email Shirley at [email protected] to learn more.

has kicked off , their annual Thanksgiving program which provides Thanksgiving meals for their clients! Donations can be dropped off through November 17 at ACTS Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026. Donations of mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, canned veggies, cornbread/muffin mix, pumpkin pie/fruit filling, etc. are needed. Volunteers will also be needed! What a terrific way to celebrate the season, to make a holiday meal possible for food insecure families! Please email Shirley at to learn more. BEACON is already looking ahead to their Winter Session, and they’re in need of Virtual Volunteer Teachers for the period November 27-February 29. No experience needed; training is provided. Attend a Volunteer Information Session to learn more, dates available starting October 12! Please visit https://bit.ly/3tkZXGn for session dates and more information, email [email protected] to learn more.

is already looking ahead to their Winter Session, and they’re in need of for the period November 27-February 29. No experience needed; training is provided. Attend a Volunteer Information Session to learn more, dates available starting October 12! Please visit https://bit.ly/3tkZXGn for session dates and more information, email to learn more. We all know how expensive kids’ clothing is, but you can help! The hard-working staff at Boxes of Basics has posted their October volunteer schedule. Duties include sorting and shelving donations, packing Boxes of Basics and other assorted tasks in their warehouse located at 9239 Mike Garcia Drive, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 18+ needed, volunteers age 12-17 are welcome with a parent. You’ll feel great as you help lift vulnerable kids’ spirits with seasonal wardrobes they might otherwise have to do without! Please visit https://bit.ly/3t6kj6b to sign up.

has posted their October volunteer schedule. Duties include sorting and shelving donations, packing Boxes of Basics and other assorted tasks in their warehouse located at 9239 Mike Garcia Drive, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 18+ needed, volunteers age 12-17 are welcome with a parent. You’ll feel great as you help lift vulnerable kids’ spirits with seasonal wardrobes they might otherwise have to do without! Please visit https://bit.ly/3t6kj6b to sign up. Brain Injury Services needs volunteers to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for two survivors of brain injury. Both clients live in Fairfax County and are looking for a buddy to do monthly outings for coffee, walking, shopping etc. Helping a client get their life back in order following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

needs volunteers to be a (Providing a Link for Survivors) for two survivors of brain injury. Both clients live in Fairfax County and are looking for a buddy to do monthly outings for coffee, walking, shopping etc. Helping a client get their life back in order following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email to learn how you can help. NVFS SERVE campus is conducting a Fall Food Drive to stock the shelves at their Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. The demand for food has increased 26% and will probably get higher as we move into Fall, so your support is crucial! Volunteers age 16+ are needed to assist with unloading, sorting and organizing food October 20-27 at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas 20110. Be prepared to lift up to 25 pounds and be OK standing for the duration of a shift. You’ll feel great knowing you’re helping ensure SERVE can meet the increased needs of its client families during the holiday season! Please register at http://fallfooddrive.nvfs.volunteerhub.com/, email Navara at [email protected] with any questions. Want to donate to the food drive? Please visit www.nvfs.org/support/fall-food-drive/ for more information.

is conducting a to stock the shelves at their Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. The demand for food has increased 26% and will probably get higher as we move into Fall, so your support is crucial! Volunteers age 16+ are needed to assist with unloading, sorting and organizing food October 20-27 at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas 20110. Be prepared to lift up to 25 pounds and be OK standing for the duration of a shift. You’ll feel great knowing you’re helping ensure SERVE can meet the increased needs of its client families during the holiday season! Please register at http://fallfooddrive.nvfs.volunteerhub.com/, email Navara at with any questions. Want to donate to the food drive? Please visit www.nvfs.org/support/fall-food-drive/ for more information. If you love history, the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton wants to meet you! Their Lucy Burns Museum is looking for people-loving Docents to share the 90+ year history of this facility. Volunteers receive training and are expected to commit to a 2-year period of volunteering. You’ll enjoy interacting with visitors while sharing the colorful and sometimes controversial history of this center! Please visit https://bit.ly/46lEZ8M to view details, email [email protected] for more information and to apply.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.