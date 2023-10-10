‘Bridges’ at Riverside is southern, slow, sultry, steamy

Bridges of Madison County [Photo: Riverside Theater for the Performing Arts] Bridges of Madison County [Photo: Riverside Theater for the Performing Arts]

Never having visited the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts before, I was unsure what to expect. Theaters always conjure images of damp, dark, old, and slightly threadbare interiors, with their glory days a dim and distant past.

However, this is not the case for the Riverside Center. Its bright interior conveyed none of that, and the welcome by the staff added to the warmth of the atmosphere. In keeping with the play’s setting in the Deep South, the three-course menu complimented southern cuisine and culminated with a generous portion of fennel cake, which would not have been out of place in any county fair.

I must confess that neither myself nor my party member had seen or read the “Bridges of Madison County,” so we watched the production without any sense of the show’s outcome. This made for some interesting discussion during the half-time break and kept me wondering how the display would end.

The performances by all of the cast were outstanding, and the singing quality was excellent. One party member commented that this production would not be out of place in a London West End Theater. It’s challenging to pick out specific people, but this review would be amiss if it didn’t mention the singing talents of Adrianne Hick as Francesca Johnson and Andrew Foote as Robert Kincaid. However, in my humble opinion, the slow, sultry, passion-filled rendition of a jazzy number by Andrea Kahane made the steamy love affair between Francesa and Robert so believable that it stole the show. Others, of course, may have differing views.

Then there’s the props and backdrop, constantly changing to reflect the changing scenes. One of my favorites, the Jeep, had the actors mimicking opening and closing doors and was the catalyst for father/son bickering. The truck also provided a background to some of the lighter moments in the play, especially the sibling rivalry between Michael and Carolyn Johnson, whose comic timing kept a smile on the faces of the audiences.

I would be remiss not to comment on the talented musicians; their performance was outstanding and contributed to making this performance so enjoyable.

It’s surprising how easy it is to visit this theater, especially from the Woodbridge area, and if, like me, you have not been here before, I would encourage everyone to keep this theater in mind. Watching live entertainment in a local setting with friendly faces is a rare treat.

The Bridges of Madison County is on until November 12. The theatre is at 95 Riverside Parkway in Stafford County.

What to know if you go:

Wednesday Matinees

11:30 am-12:45 pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings

12:45 pm: Show Only Arrival

1:30 pm: Performance Start

Thurs. – Sat. Evenings

5:30 pm-6:45 pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings

6:45 pm: Show Only Arrival

7:30 pm: Performance Start

Sunday Matinees

1:00 pm-2:15 pm: Meal Service & Light Fare Offerings

2:15 pm: Show Only Arrival

3:00 pm: Performance Start

Adult Dinner & Show – $75 (plus applicable taxes)