Area fire houses plan to open to public for Fire Prevention Week

Prince William County: “The public is invited to celebrate Fire Prevention Week with the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System during their Open House.”

“Open House will be held at various fire and rescue stations throughout the county. Families are welcome to tour the stations and meet the firefighters who serve their community. A list of the stations, locations, and times of Open Houses are listed below.”

Station 2 – Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton (O.W.L.) Volunteer Fire Department 1306 F Street, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 3 – Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department 18321 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 4 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 14450 John Marshall Highway, Gainesville.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 5 – Nokesville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department 12826 Marsteller Drive, Nokesville.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 6 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 13712 Dumfries Road, Manassas.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 7 – Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department 11310 Coles Drive, Manassas.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Will include station tours, a bounce house, food and beverages, and much more.

Station 8 – Yorkshire Volunteer Fire Department 8277 Patton Lane, Manassas.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Will include free giveaways, helicopter landing (at 12:30 p.m.), hot dogs and popcorn and much more.

Station 10 – Dale City Volunteer Fire Department 14975 Catalpa Court, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 11 – Stone House Volunteer Fire Department 7814 Garner Drive, Manassas.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 12 – Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton (O.W.L.) Volunteer Fire Department 2170 Montgomery Avenue, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 13 – Dale City Volunteer Fire Department 13511 Hillendale Drive, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 14 – Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton (O.W.L.) Volunteer Fire Department 12400 Hedges Run Road, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, noon – 3 p.m. Vehicle Extrication 2:00 p.m. Will include face painting, balloon artist, food and beverages and much more.

Station 15 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 3510 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 16 – Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department 7190 Yates Ford Road, Manassas.

Open House – Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Will include bounce house, obstacle course, food and beverages and much more.

Station 17 – Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department 15219 Holleyside Drive, Montclair.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 18 – Dale City Volunteer Fire Department 5849 Dale Boulevard, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 20 – Dale City Volunteer Fire Department 3171 Prince William Parkway, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 22 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 7500 Century Park Drive, Manassas.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 23 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 16530 River Ridge Boulevard, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 24 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 5901 Antioch Road, Haymarket.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 25 – Nokesville Volunteer Department of Fire & Rescue 9405 Devlins Grove Place, Bristow.

Open House – Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Station 26 – Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue 5026 Davis Ford Road, Woodbridge.

Open House – Saturday, October 14th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact the stations directly.