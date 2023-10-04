Suspected drunk poses as food deliveryman, cuts officer, police said

Prince William Police Department: “Residential Burglary *ARREST – On September 29, the suspect sought in connection to the burglary that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 11600 block of Crystal Creek Lane in Manassas on September 26, was arrested. The accused, identified as Richard Steven STARK, was located and taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department. Arrested on September 29: [No Photo Available] Richard Steven STARK, 40, of 12021 Parkriver Drive in Manassas. Charged with burglary. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Residential Burglary [Previously Released] – On September 26 at 6:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 11600 block of Crystal Creek Lane in Manassas to investigate a burglary-in-progress. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, parked his vehicle in the driveway of the residence before entering the home through the front door. While inside the home, residents confronted the accused, who then left the residence and drove out of the area. While investigating the incident, officers identified the accused as Richard Steven STARK, and obtained warrants for his arrest. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Commercial Burglaries – On October 2 at 8:14 a.m., officers responded to Merchant Plaza Shopping Mall located in the 4100 block of Merchant Plaza in Woodbridge to investigate burglaries at two separate businesses. The investigation revealed entry was made into Campbell’s Frozen Custard through the front glass door which was found shattered. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. While checking the area, officers also located damage to the front door of Los Toltecos. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 1:37 a.m., an unknown man shattered the glass front door and made entry into the business. No property was reported missing in that incident. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue surgical-style mask, a black hooded jacket with a reflective zipper and white logo on the front, black gloves, black pants, and black shoes. No additional businesses were damaged.”

“Attempted Residential Burglary – On October 1 at 1:36 a.m., officers responded to investigate an attempted burglary that was reported to have occurred at the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of E. Longview Drive in Woodbridge at approximately 11:00 p.m. on September 29. The investigation revealed a resident of an apartment observed an unknown individual outside tampering with a rear window. When the residents checked the window, they observed an unknown individual running away. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, between 25-37 years old, approximately 6’0, with a thin build, short black hair, and a mustache.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 3 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Arrowleaf Turn in Gainesville to investigate a suspicious person call. The investigation revealed an unknown man approached the front door of a residence in the above area and claimed to be a food delivery driver. The residents of the home had not ordered food and contacted police. The man, later identified as the accused, then went to the side of the home and began yelling before getting into a vehicle and attempted to drive away as responding officers began arriving on scene. Before officers could make contact with the accused, he began to drive directly towards the officer. The officer was not struck, and additional officers initiated a pursuit of the vehicle which continued at low speeds. The accused briefly stopped in the area of Lee Highway and Tysons Oak Court before driving on the opposite side of Lee Highway. At one point, officers deployed a tire-deflation device successfully before the accused drove into Fauquier County. After approximately 8 miles, the accused drove onto a median where the vehicle finally stopped. Officers, with the assistance of Fauquier County deputies,

attempted to take the accused into custody which led to a struggle before being detained. A Prince Wiliam County officer sustained a serious cut to the hand during the altercation. While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused was intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Aion Navor WILSON, was arrested. Arrested on October 3: Aion Navor WILSON, 39, of 3926 Echodale Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland. Charged with attempted malicious wounding of LEO, felony eluding and driving under the influence. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Strangulation – On September 30 at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 9400 block of Victoria Street in Manassas to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 49-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim before putting his hands on her neck. The parties eventually separated, and the victim contacted the police. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Luiz TURCIOS, was arrested. Arrested on September 30: Jose Luiz TURCIOS, 29, of 4081 Warner Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland. Charged with strangulation and assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

Prince William Police Department: “Stabbing Investigation – On October 1 at 8:38 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred at Veterans Park located at 14300 Veterans Drive in Woodbridge earlier that evening. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old man, was playing soccer on a field with several other men, when a man from the opposing team retrieved a box-cutter style knife and cut the victim. A physical altercation ensued between the two teams before the groups separated. The victim left the fields and sought treatment at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury where police were contacted. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with black curly hair, approximately 5’4, and a thin build.”

“Indecent Exposure – On September 29 at 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 16200 block of Navigation Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 55-year-old woman, was walking her dog near a picnic area when she observed an unknown man exposing himself. The suspect briefly followed the victim while continuing to expose himself. No physical contact occurred. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’11, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.”

“Commercial Burglary – On October 1 at 11:55 a.m., officers responded to the Tobacco King located at 1330 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 1:40 a.m., an unknown man entered the store through the unsecured front door. A short time later, a second man got out of vehicle and entered the store. The men took merchandise and left the area in a silver Chevrolet Impala. Multiple glass smoking devices, numerous vapes, and several tobacco products were reported missing. Suspect Descriptions: A white male, between 50-60 years old, shaggy blond hair, with a medium build. Last seen wearing a blue ‘LEVIS’ t-shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. A black male, between 35-40 years old, with short black hair, brown eyes, a full beard and mustache, and a medium build. Last seen wearing black sunglasses, a dark colored hat, a black v-neck style shirt, faded grey jeans, and white/grey sneakers.”

“Attempted Residential Burglary – On September 28 at 5:03 p.m., officers responded to Victoria Park Apartments located in the 16800 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between 1:00 p.m. on September 25 and 1:00 p.m. on September 27, entry was attempted into an apartment through the front door which was found damaged. No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.”

“Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On September 30 at 5:37 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 5000 block of Gum Springs Road in Manassas to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed, the victim, a 22-year-old man, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a kitchen pan and struck the victim causing the victim to fall and temporarily lose consciousness. Another family member took the victim to an area hospital for treatment where police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Lester Oswaldo BOLLAT AGUILAR, was arrested. Arrested on September 30: Lester Oswaldo BOLLAT AGUILAR, 25, of the 5000 block of Gum Spring Road in Manassas. Charged with malicious wounding. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Assault & Battery | PWC Public School Staff Member Arrest – On September 28, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Belville Middle School located at 4901 Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge was notified of an alleged assault by a teacher against a student. The investigation, conducted in coordination with Child Protective Services, revealed a student, an 11-year-old boy, and a teacher, identified as the accused, were in the cafeteria when the accused grabbed the victim’s neck before the parties separated. The victim went to the main office and to the school nurse where minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Theresa Lillian WHITE, was charged. Charged on September 28: [No Photo Available] Theresa Lillian WHITE, 61, of 5109 Anchorstone Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with assault and battery. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”