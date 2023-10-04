Prince William GOP chairman resigns after son charged with raping child

Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty resigned on Tuesday, October 2, 2023, after Prince William police charged his son with rape.

Daugherty led the committee since 2022. Vice Chairman Jacob Mosser is now chairman, said Virginia Republican Party Chairman Richard Anderson.

Republicans will welcome Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears to the Electric Palm in Woodbridge, in Prince William County, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, as part of a get-out-the-vote effort leading up to the November 7 General Election.

More on the arrest from Prince William police: