Prince William GOP chairman resigns after son charged with raping child

Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty resigned on Tuesday, October 2, 2023, after Prince William police charged his son with rape.
Daugherty led the committee since 2022. Vice Chairman Jacob Mosser is now chairman, said Virginia Republican Party Chairman Richard Anderson.
Republicans will welcome Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears to the Electric Palm in Woodbridge, in Prince William County, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, as part of a get-out-the-vote effort leading up to the November 7 General Election.
More on the arrest from Prince William police:
“Rape Investigation – On September 29, detectives, in coordination with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Gainesville area of Prince William County between August 2017 and September 2023. The investigation revealed the victim, who was under the age of 18, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The victim recently reported the incidents to a school counselor who contacted the police. On September 30, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christpoher David DAUGHERTY, was arrested. Arrested on September 30: Christpoher David DAUGHERTY, 46, of Gainesville. Charged with 1 count of rape, 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 5 counts of indecent liberties, and 1 count of forcible sodomy. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”