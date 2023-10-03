Call to Action: Food demand increases 26%

Greetings, Prince William – NVFS SERVE campus is conducting a Fall Food Drive to stock the shelves at their Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. The demand for food has increased 26% and will probably get higher as we move into Fall, so your support is crucial! Volunteers age 16+ are needed to assist with unloading, sorting and organizing food October 20-27 at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8712 Plantation Lane, Manassas 20110. Be prepared to lift up to 25 pounds and be OK standing for the duration of a shift. You’ll feel great knowing you’re helping ensure SERVE can meet the increased needs of its client families during the holiday season! Please register at http://fallfooddrive.nvfs.volunteerhub.com/, email Navara at [email protected] with any questions. Want to donate to the food drive? Please visit www.nvfs.org/support/fall-food-drive/ for more information.

Jack, with over 20 years’ military service, and his wife Lucy have health and mobility issues which have forced them to give up driving, yet they still need to get to the doctor. Thanks to the VETS program, both Jack and Lucy can get a ride to appointments and have made new friends among the volunteers. They’re able to live independently in their home and don’t have to ask family for rides. You can be a part of this program as a Volunteer Driver for Volunteer Prince William , taking veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, etc.! Drivers age 21+ are needed on weekdays, and schedules are flexible with most rides done between 8:30am-3pm. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation and friendship to veterans and spouses who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation .

program, both Jack and Lucy can get a ride to appointments and have made new friends among the volunteers. They’re able to live independently in their home and don’t have to ask family for rides. You can be a part of this program as a for , taking veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, etc.! Drivers age 21+ are needed on weekdays, and schedules are flexible with most rides done between 8:30am-3pm. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation and friendship to veterans and spouses who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from . Guess what’s on the horizon? The staff at ACTS is getting ready for Share the Bounty , their annual Thanksgiving program which provides Thanksgiving meals for their clients! Donations can be dropped off October 2-November 17 at ACTS Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026. Donations of mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, canned veggies, cornbread/muffin mix, pumpkin pie/fruit filling, etc. are needed. Volunteers will also be needed! What a terrific way to celebrate the season, to make a holiday meal possible for food insecure families! Please email Shirley at [email protected] to learn more.

is getting ready for , their annual Thanksgiving program which provides Thanksgiving meals for their clients! Donations can be dropped off October 2-November 17 at ACTS Hunger Prevention Center, 17958 Dr. David Cline Lane, Dumfries 22026. Donations of mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, canned veggies, cornbread/muffin mix, pumpkin pie/fruit filling, etc. are needed. Volunteers will also be needed! What a terrific way to celebrate the season, to make a holiday meal possible for food insecure families! Please email Shirley at to learn more. We all know how expensive kids’ clothing is, but you can help! The hard-working staff at Boxes of Basics has posted their October volunteer schedule. Duties include sorting and shelving donations, packing Boxes of Basics and other assorted tasks in their warehouse located at 9239 Mike Garcia Drive, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 18+ needed, volunteers age 12-17 are welcome with a parent. You’ll feel great as you help lift vulnerable kids’ spirits with seasonal wardrobes they might otherwise have to do without! Please visit https://bit.ly/3t6kj6b to sign up.

has posted their October volunteer schedule. Duties include sorting and shelving donations, packing Boxes of Basics and other assorted tasks in their warehouse located at 9239 Mike Garcia Drive, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 18+ needed, volunteers age 12-17 are welcome with a parent. You’ll feel great as you help lift vulnerable kids’ spirits with seasonal wardrobes they might otherwise have to do without! Please visit https://bit.ly/3t6kj6b to sign up. Brain Injury Services needs a volunteer to be a PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for two survivors of brain injury. Both clients live in Fairfax County and are looking for a buddy to do monthly outings for coffee, walking, shopping etc. Helping a client get their life back in order following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email [email protected] to learn how you can help.

needs a volunteer to be a (Providing a Link for Survivors) for two survivors of brain injury. Both clients live in Fairfax County and are looking for a buddy to do monthly outings for coffee, walking, shopping etc. Helping a client get their life back in order following such a traumatic occurrence will make your day! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information, email to learn how you can help. If you’re good at moving heavy items, Lake Ridge Fellowship House , 12800 Harbor Drive in Woodbridge wants to meet you! They’re looking for volunteers with muscles who can assist senior residents with moving items out of their apartments. Volunteers for this project should be able to lift, bend and move stored items and must be able to pass a background check. No experience necessary, just a big smile and a willingness to help! Please email [email protected] or call 703.860.2536 for more information.

, 12800 Harbor Drive in Woodbridge wants to meet you! They’re looking for volunteers with muscles who can assist senior residents with moving items out of their apartments. Volunteers for this project should be able to lift, bend and move stored items and must be able to pass a background check. No experience necessary, just a big smile and a willingness to help! Please email or call 703.860.2536 for more information. You can help homebound senior citizens with a hot meal! The Manassas Senior Center is in Urgent need of volunteer Meals on Wheels Drivers age 18+ to support this program which provides seniors with a hot, nutritious meal. Volunteer drivers would drive at least once a month or even as frequently as weekly. The time involved is usually around 2 hours. Volunteers must be 18 years old or better, have their own transportation, and pass a background check and DMV check. Please visit https://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ to download all forms. Forms can be submitted to Sue Gilbert at [email protected] , and she will be glad to answer any questions. What a wonderful way to support our seniors, by providing them with a home delivered hot meal along with a big smile and friendly Hello!

is in Urgent need of volunteer age 18+ to support this program which provides seniors with a hot, nutritious meal. Volunteer drivers would drive at least once a month or even as frequently as weekly. The time involved is usually around 2 hours. Volunteers must be 18 years old or better, have their own transportation, and pass a background check and DMV check. Please visit https://bit.ly/3IPKVfJ to download all forms. Forms can be submitted to Sue Gilbert at , and she will be glad to answer any questions. What a wonderful way to support our seniors, by providing them with a home delivered hot meal along with a big smile and friendly Hello! Do you love sports? Are you interested in giving back by helping other athletes improve their skills? Prince William County Department of Parks, Tourism and Recreation needs volunteers age 16+ to support their Adapted Basketball Classes on Wednesday evenings, Oct. 4-Nov. 22. Volunteers will assist the instructor with running drills and stations to improve each participant’s fundamental basketball skills. This volunteer opportunity requires a background check. You’ll feel great as you help a special needs sports lover improve their skills and love of basketball! Please visit https://bit.ly/469axyO to sign up and learn more.

needs volunteers age 16+ to support their on Wednesday evenings, Oct. 4-Nov. 22. Volunteers will assist the instructor with running drills and stations to improve each participant’s fundamental basketball skills. This volunteer opportunity requires a background check. You’ll feel great as you help a special needs sports lover improve their skills and love of basketball! Please visit https://bit.ly/469axyO to sign up and learn more. Is your office or group looking for a project? SERVE’s Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of 5-7 people who can prepare home-cooked meals for its residents in November, to include the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It’s not too early to plan, and this is a terrific team-building opportunity for families or small groups! Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals, email [email protected] or call 571.748.2674 for more information.

needs volunteer groups of 5-7 people who can prepare home-cooked meals for its residents in November, to include the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It’s not too early to plan, and this is a terrific team-building opportunity for families or small groups! Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in-person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals, email or call 571.748.2674 for more information. If you love history, the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton wants to meet you! Their Lucy Burns Museum is looking for people-loving Docents to share the 90+ year history of this facility. Volunteers receive training and are expected to commit to a 2-year period of volunteering. You’ll enjoy interacting with visitors while sharing the colorful and sometimes controversial history of this center! Please visit https://bit.ly/46lEZ8M to view details, email [email protected] for more information and to apply.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.