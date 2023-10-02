Train vs. car in Stafford County

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a train.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1, 2023, in the Arkendale area of Stafford County, near Widewater State Park.

No one was killed, a local law enforcement source says. State police have yet to release any information.

More as we have it.

Here’s the incident information from PulsePoint:

Traffic Collision

8:30 PM EDT 10/1/23 by SCFRD

BRENT POINT RD & ARKENDALE RD, STAFFORD, VA

https://web.pulsepoint.org/? agencies=17900&incident= 1611312144&tab=3

October 4, 2023 update from Virginia State Police: