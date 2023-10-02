Tanyard Hill Road closes today

Town of Occoquan Mayor’s E-Newsletter: “As some of you may be aware, from October 2 through October 31, a portion of Tanyard Hill Road will be closed. This is to accommodate the replacement of approximately 650 feet of a 24-inch water main, which is part of the Occoquan River Crossing Project of Fairfax Water in collaboration with the Prince William County Service Authority.”

“The closure will be between 411 Union Street in town and 1890 Tanyard Hill Road, and will affect the intersections at Old Bridge Road-Tanyard Hill Road, Union Street-Ellicott Street, and Union Street-Center Lane.”

“Detours will be in place and a contractor will be providing signage and traffic control. For more information, including the traffic management plan associated with this road closure, please go to pwcsa.org/Occoquan-River-Crossing.”