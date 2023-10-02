Prince William firefighters to celebrate International Walk to School Day

Prince William County fire and rescue: “Firefighters of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System will join students, from selective schools around the county to celebrate International Walk to School Day. Although the official event occurs on Wednesday, October 4th, Prince William County schools will be extending the activity throughout the month known as “Walktober.”

“The Walk to School Day/Walktober event will begin at various times, corresponding with the school’s opening. Students, along with parents and community leaders, will walk from meeting points along the walker’s route. Walkers at some schools will be joined by Fire & Rescue personnel as they exit the buses and enter the schools for the day. The event raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for our children when walking and biking. In addition, it emphasizes important issues as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. International Walk to School Day is a global event involving communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day.”