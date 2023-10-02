Lost Canyon Court murder suspect arrested

Prince William Police Department: “Murder Investigation *ARREST – On September 27, the suspect sought in connection to shooting death of a 25-year-old man following an altercation that occurred at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge on May 21, was arrested. The suspect and victim were involved in an argument in front of the complex when the victim was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire. In June, the suspect was identified, and warrants were obtained for his arrest with a reward offered for information leading to his whereabouts and conviction. On September 27, the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Donelle HAMPTON, turned himself in to police without incident. Arrested on September 27: Jeffrey Donelle HAMPTON, 34, of the 13902 Roanoke Street in Woodbridge. Charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and 2 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond. Identified: The deceased was identified as Michael Eugene HAWKINS, III, 25, of Woodbridge.”

“Murder Investigation *REWARD INCREASED [Previously Released] – The Prince Wiliam County Police Department has increased the reward offered regarding the whereabouts of the suspect sought in connection to shooting death of a 25-year-old man following an altercation that occurred at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge on May 21. The involved parties were in an argument when the victim fatally shot as gunfire was exchanged. In June, the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Donelle HAMPTON. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect and an initial reward amount was offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Further attempts and leads in locating the suspect have been unsuccessful. The Police Department are now offering an increased reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.”

“Murder Investigation *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | WANTED [Previously Released] – Detectives have identified the suspect sought in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man following an altercation that occurred at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge on May 21. The involved parties were in an argument when gunfire was exchanged. The victim was ultimately struck and later died from his injuries at an area hospital. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the encounter. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Donelle HAMPTON. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.”

“Murder Investigation [Previously Released] – On May 21 at 2:43 p.m., officers responded to the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, and another man were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the complex over an ongoing dispute. At one point, gunfire was exchanged between the parties, and the victim was struck in the lower body. The suspect fled the scene following the encounter. Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid to the victim until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives are currently following up on leads into the investigation and suspect. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.”

“Malicious Wounding | Assault by Mob | Brandishing of a Firearm – On September 27 at 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were outside the building when they were approached by multiple masked men, possibly juveniles. During the encounter, the suspects struck both victims multiple times, one of which was struck with a shovel. At one point, a firearm was brandished towards the victims before the suspects fled the area in a black sedan and a white sedan. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the

area for the suspects who were not located. One of the victims reported minor injuries. The suspects were only described as wearing all-dark colored clothing including face masks.”

“Residential Burglary – On September 27 at 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 11100 block of Soldiers Court in Manassas to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime

between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., entry was made into the home through an unsecured rear sliding door. Two cell phones were reported missing.”