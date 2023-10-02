Historic Manassas launches community survey

Historic Manassas Inc.: “I am pleased to announce that HMI, in partnership with Main Street America and the City’s Economic Development Department, launched a community survey yesterday to gain a better understanding of regional market trends and the community’s aspirations for Historic Downtown Manassas. The survey is confidential and takes 5-10 minutes to complete. Responses will be collected directly by Main Street America and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our cherished Historic Downtown Manassas community, together.”

“We ask for your partnership in promoting the survey via any distribution channels you may have (i.e., general word of mouth, social media, dissemination of a promotional flyer in your store or business, etc.). If you would like some promotional flyers (which include the QR code to the survey) to distribute, please email Herbert Zepeda, HMI’s Communications & Promotions Coordinator, at [email protected].”

“CLICK HERE for the link to the survey. Thank you in advance for your help in getting as much input from community stakeholders as possible. Respondents do not have to be residents of the City of Manassas.”