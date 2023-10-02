Brentsville supervisor candidate was convicted of tax fraud two decades ago. He still calls the IRS ‘terrorists.’

Prince William Times: “Jim Gehlsen, the Democratic candidate for Brentsville supervisor, pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2000 and spent a year in federal prison. More than 20 years later, he continues to have strong feelings about the IRS, saying he was “harassed” by the federal agency and that its actions “provoked” his crimes.”

“In an interview with the Prince William Times, Gehlsen, 69, called the IRS “terrorists” and repeatedly said he was ”tortured and terrorized” by the federal agency. Gehlsen said he is running for the Brentsville District supervisor’s seat in part because he believes Prince William County “does tax terrorism as well.”