Prince William schools to active severe weather notification system

Press Release: “[Prince William County Public Schools] is activating a new severe weather alert system in all our middle and high schools to keep our students and staff safe during after-school activities. This is part of our commitment to providing safe and welcoming facilities to our students, families, staff, and community.”

“This new system, Perry Weather, can detect wind chill, lightning, and pinpoint dangerous heat and WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) conditions in the air. If lightning is detected within 10 miles of a middle or high school, a siren will sound a 15 second initial warning, and a strobe light will begin flashing on the system.”

“The strobe light will flash continuously until 30 minutes have passed without lightning. Once the area is lightning-free, the siren will sound off three short blasts to let everyone know it’s safe to come back outside, and the strobe light flashes will cease.”

“The siren can be heard up to 500 yards away, so nearby elementary schools and neighborhoods may hear the alarm. During the school week, the sirens will be turned on during after-school hours and turned off after 10 p.m. On Saturdays, the sirens will also be on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for practices. The system will be activated on September 27.”