Chipotle to open Stafford’s first ‘Chipotlane’

Press Release: “Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Stafford on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.”

“The new location marks the first Chipotlane in Stafford. New menu items: Stafford guests can try the fan-favorite Carne Asada, available for a limited time.”

The Chipotlane can be found at 810 Wonder Road, Stafford. It will be open every day 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“Chipotle is hiring at the Stafford location and across the U.S. There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits. Learn more at chipotle.com/careers.”