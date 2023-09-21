NOVEC aims to attract more women to field

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative: “Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) is teaming up with others in the energy industry to attract more women, particularly those who may be interested in field work.”

“On Friday, Nov. 3, the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) will host a free, one-day energy career

experience for high school girls and young women who may be interested in working on a line crew, in a substation, with advanced metering technology, or as a fiber broadband technician.”

“Instructors will lead students through hands-on activities in the classroom and outdoors at the VMDAEC’s state-of-the-art Electric Cooperative Training Center in Palmyra.”

“Attendees will learn about safety on the job, how to climb a utility pole, and operate a bucket truck. They will also meet individually with industry human resources professionals to review their resumes and discuss interviewing best practices.”

“Representatives will be available to answer questions about career paths and workplace culture. High school girls will have to take time off from school, but the day can count as a career exploration day for attendance purposes. The day’s roster is limited to 60 participants.”

“Hard hats and other necessary safety equipment will be provided. The minimum age for participants is about 15, but younger students may also be

considered. High school graduates are welcome as well. The only prerequisite is an interest in learning about a career in the electric utility industry.”

“Watch a video about the event. The event begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. To sign up, go to vmdaec.com/girl-power-camp.”