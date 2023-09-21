Sentara Medical Center expands PET/CT mobile access

Sentara Health: “Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is proud to announce expansion of its mobile PET/CT program. Beginning October 6, the ambulatory PET/CT unit will be available four days per month at the Sentara Century Building, on the campus of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) on Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge.”

“By doubling the availability of the mobile PET/CT unit each month, Sentara can provide an advanced level of medical imaging to more people living in southern Prince William County.”

“PET/CT – Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography – combines images from a PET scan and a CT scan, performed at the same time on the same machine. When the results of the scans are put together, they provide more complete information than either test alone. This helps Sentara’s medical professionals with staging, monitoring, and effective treatment planning for people receiving oncology care services.”

PET/CT Schedule for 2023 (Fridays and Saturdays):

September 15 and 16

October 6 and 7

October 20 and 21

November 3 and 4

November 17 and 18

December 1 and 2

December 15 and 16

“If you need assistance with scheduling an imaging appointment, please reach out to our Concierge team at (703) 523-1580. If you need assistance with oncology services, our oncology nurse navigators, Heather Byrne and Deana Henry, are available at (703) 523-1599.”

“More information on Sentara’s Imaging Services is also available at: sentara.com/medicalservices/imaging.”