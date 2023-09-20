Opinion: Prince William leaders pit children against each other based on the color of skin

I have watched as Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the School Board, and the Racial and Social Justice Commission addressed so-called “systemic racism” as an issue in Prince William County and our schools.

Since then, we have seen our education system destroyed and money wasted on an Equity Department that does nothing but pit our children against each other based on the color of their skin.

We have watched the school board do everything within their power to take parents out of our children’s education while they push gender ideology and anti-racist rhetoric in the classroom.

We were told over and over again that CRT was not being taught in our schools or used as a basis for the changes that were unnecessarily made to our education system. We also had to stand by and watch as they wrongly accused white people of being racist and oppressors and all minorities as oppressed and victims in need of lower standards to achieve success.

Maria Burgos, PWC Director of Equity, was obviously so embedded in the CRT push she inadvertently admitted that Marxism was being used in our education system.

Now, the entire narrative is falling apart as a recent article exposes the lies surrounding the premise of “systemic racism.”

“The Florida State University professor, Eric Stewart, whose work was foundational to perpetuating the false narrative that there was a widespread “systemic racism” issue infecting American Society, has been fired “on account of ‘extreme negligence’ in his research.” As well as “incompetence” and producing “false results” in his nearly 20 years of work.”

The massive policy changes that occurred around the country, based on the research done by one man, were picked up like a hundred dollar bill in the street by every Democrat across the country and used against the populace to garner control of our schools, our county, our state and our country.

One man’s lies were so easily given credence, without further research or questions, that he was able to fool an entire country of left-leaning media, educators, so-called leaders, and even the president of the United States into supporting, teaching, and spreading a Marxist framework that has metastasized like a cancer in our schools, our military, and our government.

It sounds like those who fell for this rhetoric need to be sent to the same re-education camps Equity Departments across the country have been pushing on anyone who dared to question the status quo.

I have said this before, and I will say this again. Our problem is not systemic racism…it is systemic ignorance and corruption.

My question, now that we know the truth, is what will the left-leaning media, educators, so-called leaders, and the president going to do about it?

Leigh Bravo

Gainesville

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