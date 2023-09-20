139th generation of new state troopers graduation

Press Release: “On Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 139th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new state troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. ”
“The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 139th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Feb. 27, 2023.”
“The graduates of the 139th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Arkansas, Florida, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Saipan. ”
“Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Sept. 18, 2023. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.”
139th basic graduating class:
- Kaser Acosta Dominican Republic Springfield
- Richard France Adams Spotsylvania Fairfax
- Caleb Altis Christiansburg Springfield
- Frantzdy Bertrand Haiti Fairfax County
- Phillip Isaiah Bishop Kingsport, Tenn. Hanover/Henrico
- Michael James Blevins Culpeper Stafford County
- Brandesha Lynn Brown Cedar Bluff Henrico County
- Emily Elizabeth Brownell White Creek, N.Y. Hanover/Henrico
- Christopher David Bryan Columbus, Ohio Norfolk/Virginia Beach
- Matthew Crawford Byram Stafford Springfield
- Bryan Mykel Carr Williamsburg James City County
- Erica Choi Saipan Springfield
- Jefferson P. Cullison Gloucester Hampton/Newport News
- Zakary Thomas Dickerson Plano, Texas Sussex County
- Gabriel Zachary Fletcher Scott County Norfolk/Virginia Beach
- Junior Miguel Flores Castaneda Martinsville Henry County
- Russell Bennett Franklin, III Charlotte County Roanoke
- Caleb Evan Holland Bryant, Ark. Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
- James Lloyd Lakey, II Strasburg Frederick County
- Justin M. Lowe Shenandoah Augusta County
- Erich Ryan Mann Covington Roanoke
- Brandon Scott Middleton Ashburn Fairfax County
- Henry McCord Morrison South Boston Hanover/Henrico
- William Alexander Mullins Richmond Chesterfield County
- Trevor Chance Plecker Bath County Louisa County
- Franklin Curtis Pulley, III Suffolk Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
- Logan Edward Shenk Staunton Roanoke
- Parker Elliott Shenk Staunton Roanoke
- Sarah Elizabeth Stewart Eustis, Fla. Campbell County
- Briggs Underwood Bedford Accomack County
- Steven Jacob Winn Bucktown, Penn. Henrico County
“Virginia State Police is currently hiring for trooper positions in future Academy classes. To apply online and/or learn more about our hiring bonus, benefits, and career opportunities, go to vatrooper.com.”