139th generation of new state troopers graduation

Press Release: “On Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, the Commonwealth graduated its 139th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 31 new state troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. ”

“The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 139th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Feb. 27, 2023.”

“The graduates of the 139th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as Arkansas, Florida, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Saipan. ”

“Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of Sept. 18, 2023. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.”

139th basic graduating class:

Kaser Acosta Dominican Republic Springfield

Richard France Adams Spotsylvania Fairfax

Caleb Altis Christiansburg Springfield

Frantzdy Bertrand Haiti Fairfax County

Phillip Isaiah Bishop Kingsport, Tenn. Hanover/Henrico

Michael James Blevins Culpeper Stafford County

Brandesha Lynn Brown Cedar Bluff Henrico County

Emily Elizabeth Brownell White Creek, N.Y. Hanover/Henrico

Christopher David Bryan Columbus, Ohio Norfolk/Virginia Beach

Matthew Crawford Byram Stafford Springfield

Bryan Mykel Carr Williamsburg James City County

Erica Choi Saipan Springfield

Jefferson P. Cullison Gloucester Hampton/Newport News

Zakary Thomas Dickerson Plano, Texas Sussex County

Gabriel Zachary Fletcher Scott County Norfolk/Virginia Beach

Junior Miguel Flores Castaneda Martinsville Henry County

Russell Bennett Franklin, III Charlotte County Roanoke

Caleb Evan Holland Bryant, Ark. Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake

James Lloyd Lakey, II Strasburg Frederick County

Justin M. Lowe Shenandoah Augusta County

Erich Ryan Mann Covington Roanoke

Brandon Scott Middleton Ashburn Fairfax County

Henry McCord Morrison South Boston Hanover/Henrico

William Alexander Mullins Richmond Chesterfield County

Trevor Chance Plecker Bath County Louisa County

Franklin Curtis Pulley, III Suffolk Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake

Logan Edward Shenk Staunton Roanoke

Parker Elliott Shenk Staunton Roanoke

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart Eustis, Fla. Campbell County

Briggs Underwood Bedford Accomack County

Steven Jacob Winn Bucktown, Penn. Henrico County

“Virginia State Police is currently hiring for trooper positions in future Academy classes. To apply online and/or learn more about our hiring bonus, benefits, and career opportunities, go to vatrooper.com.”