‘Voctave’ to perform at Hylton Performing Arts

The musical ensemble “Voctave” will perform in Manassas on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Hylton Performing Arts Center: “This superstar vocal ensemble has amassed more than 150 million views on their videos of a cappella masterpieces; performed all over the world alongside GRAMMY, Dove, and American Music Award winners; and garnered multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts.”

“This performance is appropriate for all ages. Run time: approximately two hours, plus intermission. Tickets: $55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12.”