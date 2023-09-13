Public safety forum planned at Woodbridge Middle School

The Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association will host a forum on crime and public safety in Prince William County.

The program comes as the violent crime rate in Prince William County has increased by 70% since 2019. It’s also an election year in the county, with all local seats on the Board of County Supervisors, School Board, Sheriff’s Office, and Commonwealth Attorney on the ballot.

The Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association: “This is a topic of considerable importance and interest within our community, and we’ve received many requests over the past few years to put something like this together.”

“The result is an event whose panelists are prepared to discuss nearly every aspect of public safety in Woodbridge:”

Supervisor Margaret Franklin

Police Chief Col. Peter Newsham

Chief Deputy Sheriff Maj. Terry Fearnley

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth

Community Safety Initiative Director Wesley Dawson

The event will be held Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Woodbridge Middle School, 2201 York Drive in Woodbridge. The event is free to attend, and attendees are asked to RSVP.

Potomac Local News Publisher Uriah Kiser (that’s me) will serve as the event moderator.