$98,000 grant awarded to Youth For Tomorrow

Sentara Health: “Sentara Health is proud to continue its support of Youth For Tomorrow (YFT), a non-profit providing a range of services to support at-risk youth and families in Northern Virginia.”

“On August 24, leaders from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) presented YFT with a $98,000 grant in support of behavioral health services. The evening included a buffet dinner hosted by YFT and a presentation of the play, ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ that Sentara brought to the YFT campus in Bristow. A panel discussion with behavioral health professionals followed the production allowing the audience to share in the themes explored through the one-actor play.”

“The theatrical production, ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ was created in 2022 by Virginia Stage Company with support from Sentara. The play blends comedy, improv, and audience interaction to tell the story of someone growing up in the shadow of their mother’s struggle with depression. Last year, the play was presented in several venues in the Hampton Roads area. Sentara will bring the play back to Northern Virginia for a performance in Woodbridge in mid-October, details will soon be available.”

“Youth For Tomorrow provides a range of services to support at-risk youth and families – they work to guide them to a better future. Originally envisioned by noted football coach Joe Gibbs in 1983, Youth For Tomorrow opened its doors in 1986.”