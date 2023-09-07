Manassas Young Marines seek new members

Young Marines: “The Young Marines, a national youth organization, is looking for leadership for a unit in Manassas. The Young Marines, meet at the American Legion Robert V. McMaugh Memorial Post 10 located at 9950 Cockrell Road. The unit has been active since 2002.”

“The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through high school graduation. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.”

The Young Marines objectives are:

To promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members.

To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention and resistance education.

To instill in its members’ the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions.

To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America.

To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill.

“The Manassas Young Marines participates in local civic activities, such as providing color guards for athletic events, engaging with the local veteran population, marching in local parades and activities, and promoting and reinforcing good citizenship.”

“In addition, there are local and national leadership schools as well as travel

opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; participating in National Navajo Code Talkers Day in Window Rock, Arizona; and joining national Young Marines summer events that focus on different activities each year.”

“These may include wilderness adventures, Space Camp, Flight Academy, working at a cattle ranch, white water rafting, scuba diving, sailing, STEM opportunities, and visiting American historical sites.”

“For more information on how to join and volunteer, call Michael Hoff, Regional Support Officer at Young Marines National Headquarters at 800-717-0060 X215 or email him at [email protected].”