Firefighter injured after blaze in North Stafford

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department: “Just after 11:45 on Sunday, August 27th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 00 block Cliff Circle (Foxwood Village in North Stafford), reported by multiple callers. First arriving units marked the scene less than five minutes later and reported heavy fire from the front and side of a mobile home. Crews quickly made entry and brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.”

“The residence was occupied by three people at the time of the fire, all were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units. Two patients were evaluated, one was transported for non-life-threatening injuries. In total, five people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. One firefighter was transported for non-life threatening injuries. The fire was investigated by Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office and determined to be accidental in nature. SCFR units were assisted on scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.”