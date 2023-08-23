News

Stafford launches neighborhood services program

By Uriah Kiser

Stafford County Government: “Stafford County has launched a new Neighborhood Services program to assist residents better. The program acts as a liaison between neighborhoods and Stafford County, helping better assist and assess neighborhood issues. It is like a personal concierge service for neighborhoods.”

“The Neighborhood Services program’s ultimate goal is to form partnerships with neighborhoods, providing them with the resources and knowledge they need for a thriving community. The program also seeks to actively engage neighborhoods to participate in all aspects of improving their communities.”

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