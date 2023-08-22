2023 Arts Alive will features art, dance, music and more

Prince William County Arts Council: “Arts Alive is Prince William County’s annual family-friendly community arts festival produced jointly by the Prince William County Arts Council, the County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the Hylton Performing Arts Center.”

“The free arts festival is packed with festivities throughout the day including: Four stages of performing arts, visual art on display for browsing and purchasing, creative writer and poet workshops and classes and demonstrations.”

“For the full schedule of events, click here. Admission is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Event will take place rain or shine.”

The event will be Sunday, September 10, 2023 from noon – 5 p.m. It will be held at Hylton Performing Arts Center at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.