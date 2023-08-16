2 charged in Dumfries-area armed robbery

Prince William Police Department: “Armed Robbery *ARREST – On August 10, detectives concluded the investigation into the robbery that was reported to have occurred in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries (22026) on July 30. While investigating the incident, detectives received information identifying both suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest. On August 10, both suspects, identified as Julianne Esmeralda

LUCIANO-ROSARIO and Marvin GNANSOUNOU, were arrested. Arrested on August 10: Julianne Esmeraldo LUCIANO-ROSARIO, 18, of 17087 Gibson Mill Road in Dumfries Charged with robbery, abduction, carjacking,

use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and credit card larceny. Court Date: October 10, 2023 | Bond: Unavailable. Marvin GNANSOUNOU, 27, of 404 Pilot Knob Loop in Stafford. Charged with robbery, abduction, carjacking, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and credit card larceny. Court Date: Unavailable | Bond: Unavailable.”

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On July 30 at 3:34 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 68-year-old man, was contacted by a female acquaintance who arranged to meet the victim in the above area. Shortly after the woman got into the victim’s vehicle, an unknown man entered the vehicle and brandished a firearm towards the victim. Both the male and the female suspect demanded the victim drive them to a nearby bank where he was forced to withdraw money. The victim then drove the suspects back to the above location. No injuries were reported.

“Malicious Wounding | Commercial Burglary *ARREST – On August 9, 2023, detectives charged a suspect in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred at the Dunkin Donuts located at 2201 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge (22192) on October 28, 2022. While investigating the incident, detectives identified one of the suspects involved and obtained warrants for his arrest. The suspect, identified as Louis Kenneth MYERS, was served at a correctional institute in Delaware, where he is incarcerated on unrelated charges. The investigation continues as detectives attempt to identify the second suspect involved in the incident. Arrested on August 10: [No Photo Available] Louis Kenneth MYERS, 26, of Wilmington, DE. Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated.”

Malicious Wounding | Commercial Burglary [Previously Released] – On October 28 at 3:31 a.m., officers responded to the Dunkin Donuts & Baskin Robbins located at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 3:09 a.m., a grey SUV parked next to the store and then two masked men smashed the drive through window to gain entry into the business. While inside the store, the suspects removed a safe from an office before fleeing in the SUV. While investigating the incident, officers received a call for a shooting that just occurred at the Dunkin Donuts located at 2201 Old Bridge Road Upon arriving at the store, officers located an employee of the business suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers provided immediate first aid to the 29-year-old male victim until rescue personnel arrived at the location. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation into the shooting revealed the victim was working inside the business when two masked men smashed the drive through window and gained entry into the store. While inside the business, the suspects located the victim and held him at gunpoint before attempting to take money from the registers. When the suspects were unsuccessful, they demanded the victim’s property and then fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The suspects then fled in a grey SUV. While investigating the incidents, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau determined the same suspects were involved in both incidents. The investigation continues.

“Armed Robbery – On August 13 at 7:57 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Fort Craig Drive in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victims, a 15-year-old male juvenile and a 16-year-old male juvenile, were confronted by three men who threw the 16-year-old victim to the ground and took his property. The men then pushed the 15-year-old victim off his bike before taking his iPhone. A good Samaritan intervened, and the suspects fled the area in a light-colored Nissan. No injuries were reported. Shoes, an iPhone, a vape, and a ski-style mask were reported missing.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm – On August 12 at 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Neabsco Commons Place in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old man, and an acquaintance were walking in the above area when they observed a physical altercation inside of a vehicle between a man and woman. When the victim attempted to intervene, the male party brandished a firearm and threatened the victim. The victim and the acquaintance walked away and contacted the police. The man and woman left in their vehicle prior to police arriving at the scene and were not identified. No injuries were reported and at no time during the encounter were any shots fired. The suspect was only described as a tall black male with a thin build wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm – On August 12 at 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lee Hwy. and Stonewall Shops Square in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 47-year-old man, was driving on Lee Hwy. earlier that day when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a truck. During the encounter, the other driver brandished a firearm towards the victim and his 14-year-old male juvenile passenger. The parties separated and the victim reported the incident to police later in the day. At no point during the encounter were any shots fired.”

“Residential Burglary – On August 11 at 6:09 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 9500 block of Damascus Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed sometime between August 8 at midnight and August 11 at 5:00 p.m., entry was made into the home through a bathroom window that was found damaged. Jewelry, shoes, and an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.”

“Strangulation – On August 10 at 12:33 p.m., officers responded to Youth for Tomorrow located at 11835 Hazel Circle Drive in Bristow (20136) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 15-year- old female resident, was involved in a physical altercation with other juvenile residents inside a classroom on the property. During the encounter, one of the residents involved in the fight, identified as the accused, wrapped her arm around the victim’s neck. Eventually, the staff members were able to separate the parties and contact police. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old female juvenile, was arrested. A second juvenile involved in the altercation was also arrested for assault and battery. Arrested on August 10: [Juvenile] A 17-year-old female juvenile of Bristow. Charged with strangulation. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”