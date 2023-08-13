Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks near Featherstone Road

Prince William police: “Fatal Crash Investigation – On Saturday, August 12 at 7:35PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the Featherstone Road railroad crossing in the area of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a pedestrian who was struck by a passenger train. The investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking within the tracks as the train was approaching the crossing.”

“The train engineer sounded the train horn to warn the pedestrian, who continued to walk within the tracks before being struck by the train. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced deceased. No injuries were reported by anyone on the train. The pedestrian was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified.”