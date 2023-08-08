Victim sliced with chainsaw at Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge

Prince William Police Department: “Malicious Wounding – On August 5 at 4:33 a.m., officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, and another man, identified as the accused, were involved in a physical altercation. During the encounter, the accused possessed a chainsaw and struck the victim before another occupant of the residence intervened and separated the parties. The accused was known to the occupants of the apartment and fled prior to police arriving in the area. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Maynor Noe SANCHEZ PEREZ. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [No Photo Available] Maynor Noe SANCHEZ PEREZ, 30, of the 100 block of Norman Road in Stafford. Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10, 170lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for malicious wounding.”

“Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle | Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On August 4 at 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 13900 block of Rope Drive in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 50-year-old man, was working on a vehicle parked in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds toward the victim. The victim could flee the area on foot and was not injured. While investigating the incident, officers determined the man was possibly with a group of other men near a brown-colored vehicle prior to the encounter. While checking the area, officers located two vehicles that sustained damage, consisting with being struck by projectiles and shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Suspect Description: A Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old, 5’7, 170lbs., with short straight hair and glasses. Last seen wearing a dark blue colored polo-style shirt and khaki shorts.”

“Malicious Wounding – On August 6 at 12:27 a.m., officers on the concert detail at Jiffy Lube Live located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow (20136) were alerted to a fight in the ‘C’ parking lot area. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, and a group of unknown men were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim was struck multiple times by members of the group. The parties eventually separated, and the suspects fled prior to police arriving in the area. Officers located the victim and provided first aid. Fire and rescue personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening. The investigation continues as officers attempt to identify the suspects involved in the incident. Suspect Descriptions: A white male, between 20-24 years of age, approximately 6’1, 200lbs., with curly brown hair. No clothing description at this time. The other men were described as white males between 20-24 years old.”

“Strong-Arm Robbery – On August 5 at 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of York Drive in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 26-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and forcefully took the keys from her hand before fleeing the residence. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Alexis AYESTAS ROMERO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Wanted: [Photo from November 2014] Alexis AYESTAS ROMERO, 29, of the 1900 block of York Drive in Woodbridge. Described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9, 250lbs., with medium-length straight black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for robbery.”

“Murder Investigation – On August 5 at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 800 block of Fulton Place in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an altercation outside the home that escalated physically. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim before chasing him to the backyard area where the victim then collapsed. Arriving officers attempted to provide first aid to the victim who was pronounced dead on scene. The accused remained at the home and was detained by officers without incident. No other injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Heriberto VALDEZ, was arrested. Arrested on August 5: Heriberto VALDEZ, 24, of 2020 York Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with murder and use of a weapon in commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable. Identified: The deceased was identified as Jesser Edwardo MARROQUIN CORDON, 33, of Brentwood, MD.”

“Abduction – On August 4, officers concluded an investigation into an abduction that was reported to have occurred in the 3000 block of Golanski Boulevard in Woodbridge (22191) on June 5 at approximately 1:35 a.m. The investigation revealed the victim, a 36-year-old woman, arranged a ride through Lyft. Once inside the vehicle, the driver, later identified as the accused, took the victim’s phone before locking the vehicle doors and preventing the victim from getting out. Eventually, the victim got her phone back and left the vehicle. No injuries were reported. On August 3, following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the accused, identified as Marlon CENTENO HERNANDEZ, who was taken into custody by Fairfax County police the following day. Arrested On August 4: [No Photo Available] Marlon CENTENO HERNANDEZ, 41, of 9156 Barrick Street in Fairfax. Charged with abduction. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Reckless Handling of a Firearm | Brandishing – On August 4, officers concluded an investigation into a shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the 1400 block of Deerfield Lane in Woodbridge (22191) on July 21 at approximately 11:00 p.m. The investigation revealed the victim, a 56-year-old man, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and fired a round into the ground. The victim quickly left the area. No injuries and no property damage were reported. On August 4, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Martez Lajohn JACKSON, was arrested. Arrested on August 4: Martez Lajohn JACKSON, 54, of 1436 Deerfield Lane in Woodbridge. Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”