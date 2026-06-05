Herndon Man Gets Life for Double Murder

“Life in prison is a punishment reserved for a very small number of individuals, those whom the community has determined should never walk free again,” Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penny S. Azcarate said, ffxnow.com reported. “As I listen to the evidence of the case and listen to your testimony, it is apparent that I am once again looking at that same kind of evil.”

“Joe wasn’t the disposable caricature he was made out to be. He had a face, he had a name, he had a life, but Brendan Banfield shot his face, soiled his name, and treated his life as disposable,” Ryan’s mother, Deirdre Fisher, testified, ffxnow.com reported.

Brendan Banfield, a former IRS law enforcement officer, was sentenced today in Fairfax County Circuit Court to life without parole for the 2023 murders of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan, whom he lured to their Herndon home. The case involved the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and testified against him. The couple’s young daughter was home during the killings.