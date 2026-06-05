Man Drowns at Lake Anna State Park

“A man drowned at Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania County on Thursday,” WTVR CBS 6 reported. “Park guests found the man unresponsive in about 10 feet of water Thursday afternoon.”

Park rangers and guests pulled the man from the water and began CPR before Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification, and the beach remains closed until further notice.

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