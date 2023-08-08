Service Authority art installation turns trash into treasure

Prince William County Service Authority: “Employees, contractors and customers visiting Prince William County Service Authority’s Spittle Administrative Building Lobby this summer will notice a new installation.”

“The sculpture is on loan to the Service Authority from the Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District (Soil & Water District) and Freedom High School’s Center for Environmental & Natural Sciences (CENS), who partnered on the initiative to promote the importance of reducing trash in the environment.”

“It will be on display in the Spittle Building until the beginning of the 2023-24 school year in August, after which it will return to Freedom High School.”

“Items like lighters, plastic water bottles, flip flops, electronics and discarded dinnerware converge in the sculpture to create aquatic grasses, cattails, flowers and insects, all of which are threatened by wetland pollution.”

“The piece was created by Angela Haseltine Pozzi of ReUPit, an Oregon-based organization. Funded by a grant from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, it is made entirely from materials that were collected during cleanups of Prince William County waterways.”