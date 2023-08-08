Stafford County Sheriff’s Department: “ASSAULT: Ferry Road, 8/4, 1:51 a.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a disturbance. When he arrived at the residence, he discovered an assault had occurred. An alcohol involved get together spiraled out of control when one of the females got rather unruly and assaulted and bit the victim. She was arrested for assault and battery and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.”

“BURGLARY: D&Z Vape Tobacco, 8/4, 4:12 a.m. Staff advised they were in the back of the store when they observed an unexpected visitor. A rock was used to break the glass door. When the suspect fled the area, much like Hansel and Gretel, they left behind a trail of stolen vapes that led to Juggins Road. Deputy R.J. Kemp is investigating.”

“CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 8/4, 12:36 p.m. Deputy M.L. Warnick responded to a disturbance at register five. It was discovered females one and two were in line with female three behind them when a verbal altercation began. Female one pulled out her phone and began recording female three, which upset female three. Female three smacked the phone to the ground, damaging it. Due to this, female two began grabbing items and throwing them at female three resulting in a Target tangled brawl. Warrants for female two and three were obtained.”

“CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Jay’s Sport Lounge, 2866 Richmond Highway, 8/5, 2:08 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance. It was discovered female one became belligerent while in the business and was asked to leave. During her dramatic exit, she spit on two staff members. She was arrested for assault and battery. During her arrest, her friend, female two, attempted to interfere. After refusing to listen to commands and her extremely intoxicated behavior, deputies arrested female two for public intoxication. Female one was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond, while female two was held until sober.”

“DUI: Wawa, 72 Austin Park Drive, 9:55 p.m. First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf, Deputy M.A. Holub, and

Deputy D.S. Jett responded to a report of a vehicle striking a street light four times and quickly leaving. First Sergeant Fetterolf located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath that could be smelled from several feet away, and bloodshot eyes. After Deputy Jett conducted field sobriety tests, the driver was placed in handcuffs. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.”

“DUI: Intersection of Southgate Avenue and Cambridge Street, 8/4, 10:05 p.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce was

on a traffic stop when Deputy R.J. Kemp responded to assist. The driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Despite driver’s licenses being needed in order to drive, this driver had no license. He was arrested for driving under the influence, and driving without a driver’s license. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”

“DUI: Buffalo Mo’s, 33 Wicomico Drive, 8/5, 7:45 p.m. Deputy C.C. Crossett conducted a traffic stop

on a vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver had glassy eyes, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, and admitted to consuming ‘a couple of drinks’. He further advised ‘I done drunk’ when the topic of field sobriety tests came about. The driver was charged with driving after forfeiture of his license, driving under the influence while revoked, and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

“FRAUD: Jousting Court, 8/4, 10:21 p.m. Deputy A.J. Charoenthep responded to a fraud. The victim advised she was selling a piano on Facebook Marketplace when an interested party contacted her. The

potential buyer advised she needed to upgrade her Zelle account in order to receive the money for the piano.”

“LARCENY: Ross, 1180 Stafford Market Place, 8/4, 7:46 p.m. Deputy P.J. Leon responded to a larceny. The victim advised her wallet was stolen from her purse while inside the store. The victim received notification from her bank of fraudulent activity and reported it.”

“PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Days Inn Motel, 14 Simpson Road, 8/4, 11:59 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a disturbance. The callers advised there was a male screaming and “banging on the walls” outside the business. When Deputy O’Neill arrived on scene, he was greeted by the intoxicated male waving at him. After showing clear signs of being intoxicated, and screaming once more, he was arrested for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.”