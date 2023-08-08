2 displaced after lightning strike sparked fire

Prince William fire and rescue: “Yesterday evening [Monday, August 7, 2023], units were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Montour Heights Drive (Gainesville) for a reported townhome on fire. The home’s occupants had smelled smoke and were searching the home when heavy smoke was discovered in the attic. Crews arrived with fire showing and spreading to an adjoining home. Fire attack quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries reported. One residence sustained extensive damage, while the adjoining home suffered smoke and water damage. Both homes were posted unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. Two (2) adults were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined a lightning strike ignited the fire.”