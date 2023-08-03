Family member shot, killed man, 60, in self-defense; No charges expected

Prince William police: “Justified-Homicide Investigation *UPDATE – On June 21, detectives concluded the investigation into a man who was killed by a family member during a domestic altercation that occurred at a residence located in the 14500 block of Fullerton Rd in [Dale City] on March 5. The investigation revealed there were no indications the family member involved in the death, identified as an 80-year-old man, provoked the altercation with the deceased. On August 2, after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the death was ruled to be justified based on the investigation and final autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, therefore no charges will be placed sought.”

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Frank Adolf MATEO, 60, of Woodbridge