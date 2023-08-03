Family member shot, killed man, 60, in self-defense; No charges expected

Prince William police: “Justified-Homicide Investigation *UPDATE – On June 21, detectives concluded the investigation into a man who was killed by a family member during a domestic altercation that occurred at a residence located in the 14500 block of Fullerton Rd in [Dale City] on March 5. The investigation revealed there were no indications the family member involved in the death, identified as an 80-year-old man, provoked the altercation with the deceased. On August 2, after consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the death was ruled to be justified based on the investigation and final autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, therefore no charges will be placed sought.”
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Frank Adolf MATEO, 60, of Woodbridge
Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On March 5 at 8:53PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14500 block of Fullerton Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a domestic-related shooting. The investigation revealed two family members, identified as the deceased and an 80-year-old man, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated leading to one of the parties being shot once to the upper body. Police were contacted and responding officers quickly arrived at the home where the family member was detained without incident. Officers provided first aid to the injured party until fire and rescue personnel arrived at that home and transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries sustained during the altercation. The parties involved in this incident are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community. Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what led up to the shooting, and if charges will be obtained.