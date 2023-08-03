Back-to-school drive and motorcycle charity ride for Woodbridge Middle School students

Press Release: “This Saturday, the Masonic Riders Motorcycle Club is sponsoring a back-to-school supplies drive for Woodbridge Middle School students.”

“Motorcyclists will be collecting supplies and doing a charity ride throughout the Woodbridge community. The community has already shown support with more than $1,000 worth of school supplies donated so far.”

“The event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Majestic RB&G at the Globe and Laurel in Stafford [3987 Richmond Highway].”

“At 2:30 p.m., motorcyclists will ride throughout the Woodbridge community with a police escort. The event will wrap up at 5 p.m. with the Masonic Riders Motorcycle Club presenting donations to Woodbridge Middle School Principal Angela Owens.”

“School staff plan to distribute supplies to the students on August 12 at Woodbridge Middle School.”

“Tank Johnson is hosting the event and will be available for interviews. Principal Angela Owens and Woodbridge Middle School psychologist, Linda Ross, will also be available for interviews.”