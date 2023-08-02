Today: Kaine to host events in Dumfries, Stafford

Press Release: “Senator Tim Kaine will join Mayor Derrick Wood for a roundtable with veterans at TSI, a veteran-owned IT service provider, in Dumfries to discuss their experiences in the community and issues they’re facing.”

This will take place Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

“Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), has long supported Virginia’s veterans and their families. Last year, he helped pass the PACT Act to provide benefits to veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxins.”

“He will highlight that veterans who apply for benefits by August 9 and qualify under the PACT Act may be eligible to receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.”

“He has introduced the Helping Heroes Act of 2023, legislation to support disabled veterans and their families, including children who take on caregiving roles. Kaine has also secured federal funding to help veterans access affordable housing and has introduced legislation to amend the tax code to incentivize businesses to hire military spouses.”

“Then, Kaine will head to Stafford to discuss transportation infrastructure needs and highlight federal dollars going to the County, including nearly $22 million in highway funds to date from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

“Kaine will also celebrate $2.21 million in federal funding he helped include in the Senate’s draft FY2024 government funding bill, which he will fight to pass later this year, to make improvements to the Stefaniga Road and Mountain View Road intersection and to the Lake Mooney Water Treatment Plant. With the government funding, the intersection would be converted to a roundabout to improve safety and reduce delays, while the treatment plant upgrades would improve drinking water quality for Stafford County residents.”

“Kaine has long fought for infrastructure improvements throughout the Commonwealth and helped bass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Kaine recently announced over $44 million in federal funding for Virginia airports and $171 million in federal funding to improve bus facilities.”

“Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Kaine & Wood to Host Roundtable Discussion with Veterans, 1:30 p.m. 2525 Pointe Center Court, Suite 200, Dumfries.”

“Kaine to Celebrate Federal Funding for Infrastructure Improvements in Stafford, 3:30 p.m. Stafford County Government Center, Conference Room ABC 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.”