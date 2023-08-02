Snake rescued from glue trap in Stafford County

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “He was caught in a trap, he couldn’t walk out, but fortunately Deputy O.J. Martins came to the rescue.”

“Yesterday at 6:48 p.m. Deputy Martins responded to a residence in Ferry Farms for a slithering suspect stuck in a storage area. She arrived to find Elvhiss Presley attached to a glue trap that had been left by the home’s former tenants.”

“Realizing ‘It’s Now or Never’ Deputy Martens went to work to free Elvhiss. Approximately an hour later Elvhiss was free of the trap, cleaned up and released back to the wild to hunt rodents.”

“‘Don’t Be Cruel,’ explore humane methods to prevent a rodent or snake invasion of your home such as eliminating food sources and sealing any openings around the outside of the residence.”

“If you ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ with the exciting work of our deputies, apply today. Visit staffordsheriff.com to see our openings. Certified law enforcement officers can contact our Recruiter at 540-658-5204 to see where they can land on the Public Safety Pay Scale. Deputies range on the scale from $59,997.12 to $108,203.68.”